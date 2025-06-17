In Kyiv, the body of a deceased man whose parents had been waiting for him in the rubble all day was pulled out of the rubble

Debris removal in Kyiv (Photo: SES)

Rescuers in Kyiv have removed from the rubble of a collapsed nine-story building the body of a victim whose parents had been on duty all day at the site of search and rescue operations. This was reported by and reported by TSN from the scene.

State Emergency Service spokeswoman Svitlana Vodolaha confirmed to Ukrinform that the son, who was waiting for his parents during the rubble removal, did not survive.

Rescuers at 19:50 reported, that the body of another victim had been unblocked, but did not name the age and gender.

On the night of June 17, Russia attacked Kyiv and the surrounding area with 175 drones, more than 14 cruise missiles, and at least two ballistic missiles. There were 14 reported deaths and 114 injuries. There was a direct hit on a high-rise building in the Solomyansky district.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko clarified that as of 5:30 p.m., 12 people were killed in Russian strikes in Ukraine overnight. Of these, 10 were killed in Kyiv and two more in Odesa.

However, at 20:15, the death toll did indeed rise to 14 people. june 18 was declared a Day of Mourning in the capital .