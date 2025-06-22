Rocket attack on a house in Kramatorsk: Two dead pulled from rubble, photos

Three more people may be under the rubble

A destroyed house (Photo: SES)

The bodies of two dead people have been unblocked from the rubble of a four-story building in Kramatorsk. This was reported to by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Rescue operation underway at site of Russian nighttime missile strike.

As of 13:30, rescuers have removed the bodies of two dead men from the rubble. According to preliminary data, three more people may still be trapped under the rubble .

"209 tons of destroyed structures have been dismantled. Rescue operations are ongoing," reported in the SES.

On the night of June 22, Russia attacked Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. In Sloviansk, a 17-year-old boy was killed, 32 private houses and cars were damaged. In Kramatorsk, a four-story building was partially destroyed.

