Rocket attack on a house in Kramatorsk: Two dead pulled from rubble, photos
The bodies of two dead people have been unblocked from the rubble of a four-story building in Kramatorsk. This was reported to by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Rescue operation underway at site of Russian nighttime missile strike.
As of 13:30, rescuers have removed the bodies of two dead men from the rubble. According to preliminary data, three more people may still be trapped under the rubble .
"209 tons of destroyed structures have been dismantled. Rescue operations are ongoing," reported in the SES.
On the night of June 22, Russia attacked Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. In Sloviansk, a 17-year-old boy was killed, 32 private houses and cars were damaged. In Kramatorsk, a four-story building was partially destroyed.
- On the night of June 17, Russia attacked a high-rise building in Kyiv – an entire staircase was destroyed.
- By the evening of June 18, search operations, in the Solomyansky district of the capital, which lasted 39 hours, were completed – 23 people died at this location alone. In total, 28 people were killed in Kyiv, and more than 140 others were injured.