Russia strikes at Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, teenager killed – photos

People may be under the rubble of a house in Kramatorsk

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: t.me/VadymFilashkin)

On the night of June 22, Russia attacked Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. A teenager was killed, a residential building was destroyed, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

A 17-year-old boy was killed in the attack on Sloviansk, and three other people were wounded. 32 private houses, two administrative buildings, four multi-storey buildings, a production facility and three cars were damaged.

In Kramatorsk, the enemy attacked a residential building and an industrial area. So far, one person has been reported wounded, and one remains trapped under the rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing.

"The enemy deliberately targets civilians. The danger does not disappear even for a day," said the head of the OVA.

The State Emergency Service reported, that a man born in 1955 was unblocked from the rubble of a partially destroyed four-story building, and a woman and a girl born in 2010 were rescued.

Two fires are extinguished in Sloviansk, including in a 3000 square meter building.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES