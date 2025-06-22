Russians strike Sumy again – private homes damaged

The military warned about the threat of ballistics

Launch of the Iskander missile (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

Late in the evening of June 21, the Russians again struck the city of Sumy – private houses on the outskirts were damaged, said the head of the regional administration (OVA), Oleh Hryhorov.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the threat of the use of ballistic weapons at 11:03 p.m.

The local branch of Suspilny wrote about the first explosion in Sumy six minutes before, and about the second one at 11:21 p.m.

"Attacks on the Sumy community continued late into the evening. After 11:00 p.m., powerful explosions were heard," Hryhorov wrote later.

Previously, the explosions were a result of a Russian strike on the outskirts of Sumy in the Zarechny district.

Private homes were damaged in the attack.

The territory is currently being surveyed, and all emergency services are working, the head of the OVA noted.