Russians hit enterprise and high-rise building in Sumy with drones
Russian occupiers used drones to strike a civilian enterprise and a residential building in the city of Sumy, said the head of the regional administration, Oleh Hryhorov.
The first Russian strike, which occurred around 5:30 p.m., hit civilian infrastructure in the Kovpakiv district of Sumy.
The shelling damaged the premises of one of the enterprises, but there were no injuries. A fire broke out at the site of the attack. Specialists were eliminating the consequences of the attack.
According to preliminary data, the occupiers carried out this strike with a Lancet drone.
The latest attack was reported at 6:58 p.m. and targeted a residential area.
The drone hit a house in the community – the roof and about 20 windows of the high-rise building were damaged.
"All relevant services are working on site. Residents are being provided with the necessary assistance," Hryhorov noted.
No injuries have been reported.
- On the evening of June 20, the occupiers hit a residential building in Sumy with a Lancet – a local resident was injured and there was damage.
- The declared range of the Russian Lancets, depending on the version, is 40-70 kilometers, the mass of the warhead is 1-3 kilograms.