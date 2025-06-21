Russians hit enterprise and high-rise building in Sumy with drones
Photo: Oleh Hryhorov's Telegram

Russian occupiers used drones to strike a civilian enterprise and a residential building in the city of Sumy, said the head of the regional administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

The first Russian strike, which occurred around 5:30 p.m., hit civilian infrastructure in the Kovpakiv district of Sumy.

The shelling damaged the premises of one of the enterprises, but there were no injuries. A fire broke out at the site of the attack. Specialists were eliminating the consequences of the attack.

According to preliminary data, the occupiers carried out this strike with a Lancet drone.

The latest attack was reported at 6:58 p.m. and targeted a residential area.

The drone hit a house in the community – the roof and about 20 windows of the high-rise building were damaged.

"All relevant services are working on site. Residents are being provided with the necessary assistance," Hryhorov noted.

No injuries have been reported.

Photo: Oleh Hryhorov's Telegram
  • On the evening of June 20, the occupiers hit a residential building in Sumy with a Lancet – a local resident was injured and there was damage.
  • The declared range of the Russian Lancets, depending on the version, is 40-70 kilometers, the mass of the warhead is 1-3 kilograms.
