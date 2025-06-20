Russians hit a house in Sumy with a "Lancet" – one person was injured

The roof and about 20 windows in two five-story buildings were damaged.

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Sumy on June 20, 2025 (Photo: Telegram Oleg Grigorov)

Russian invaders struck a house in Sumy with a Lancet suicide drone – one person was injured, Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar reported .

"There is a Lancet hit in an apartment building. As a result, one woman was injured – she has now been taken to the hospital by ambulance," he said.

Head of the regional administration Oleg Grigorov reported that in Sumy, the roof and about 20 windows of two five-story buildings were damaged due to a drone attack. According to preliminary data, this is a Lancet strike.

"The victim is a 75-year-old woman who was at home at the time of the attack. She received shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized," the official said.

REFERENCE. The declared range of Russian Lancet drones, depending on the version, is 40-70 kilometers, and the mass of the warhead is 1-3 kilograms.

Also in the evening, the invaders attacked the Zaporizhia district – a pregnant woman was injured.

"The victim is currently being taken to the hospital with a mine-explosive injury to her limbs and abdomen. She is being provided with all necessary assistance," wrote the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov.