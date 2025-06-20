Russians hit a house in Sumy with a "Lancet" – one person was injured
Russian invaders struck a house in Sumy with a Lancet suicide drone – one person was injured, Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar reported .
"There is a Lancet hit in an apartment building. As a result, one woman was injured – she has now been taken to the hospital by ambulance," he said.
Head of the regional administration Oleg Grigorov reported that in Sumy, the roof and about 20 windows of two five-story buildings were damaged due to a drone attack. According to preliminary data, this is a Lancet strike.
"The victim is a 75-year-old woman who was at home at the time of the attack. She received shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized," the official said.
Also in the evening, the invaders attacked the Zaporizhia district – a pregnant woman was injured.
"The victim is currently being taken to the hospital with a mine-explosive injury to her limbs and abdomen. She is being provided with all necessary assistance," wrote the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov.
- On the night of June 20, the occupiers directed 86 strike drones and simulators at Ukrainian regions, hitting eight locations.
- Kharkiv has been hit by Russian airstrikes twice . Four people are known to have been injured and there is damage.
- The occupiers also used drones to strike Odessa, causing fires . A total of 13 people were injured, three of them rescuers. Damage to the infrastructure of the railway station is known.