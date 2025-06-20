Russia's massive attack on Odesa: an apartment building is on fire – photos, video

As a result of another Russian attack on Odesa, a four-story building was on fire, people were rescued from it

Screenshot_1

On the night of June 20, Russia once again massively attacked Odesa with attack drones, resulting in large-scale fires. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, the head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper and the mayor of the city Hennadiy Trukhanov .

As of the morning, more than 10 hit sites are known.

The fire has completely engulfed the four-story building. Three people were rescued and six others evacuated from the fire.

During the operation, structural elements collapsed on the rescuers. Three firefighters were injured, they are currently in hospital in stable condition.

A 23-story residential building in Odesa was also damaged. Firefighters extinguished the fire on the 18th, 19th, and 20th floors, and 600 people were evacuated from the building. Three people were rescued from a blocked apartment, two of them children.

It is also known that the building of a higher education institution, a gas pipeline, five more residential buildings at different addresses and three cars were damaged. A fire broke out on the coast as a result of the crash of an attack UAV, and a blast wave damaged recreational facilities.

According to preliminary data, a total of 13 people were injured, including three rescuers.

Photo: Kiper's Telegram channel

Photo: Kiper's Telegram channel

Photo: Kiper's Telegram channel

Photo: Kiper's Telegram channel

Photo: Kiper's Telegram channel

Photo: Trukhanov's Telegram channel