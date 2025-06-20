Russia launched 86 drones over Ukraine overnight: 70 UAVs neutralized, but there are hits

Kharkiv and Odesa suffered from Russian drones on the night of June 20

The aftermath of the attack in Kharkiv (Photo: SES)

On the night of June 20, the occupiers directed 86 strike drones and simulators at Ukrainian regions, hitting eight locations. This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

From 11:00 PM on June 19, the Russians launched 86 Shahed UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Chaudy in temporarily occupied Crimea.

As of 08:00, air defenses have neutralized 70 drones in the north, east, and south of the country. 34 were shot down by fire weapons, 36 were lost in location or suppressed by electronic warfare.

Hits were recorded in eight locations, as well as the fall of downed objects (fragments) in 11 locations.