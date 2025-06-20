Russian drones damage Odesa railway station

On the night of June 20, Russia launched a massive UAV attack on Odesa, which resulted in damage to the railroad in addition to people's homes

Odesa railway station (Photo: Wikipedia)

A massive Russian drone attack damaged the infrastructure of Odesa's railway station. This was reported by Ukrazaliznytsia .

The contact network and rail and sleeper grid were damaged.

Ukrzaliznytsia specialists are already working to eliminate the consequences.

Trains are running on schedule, no injuries reported.

A total of 10 hits were reported in Odesa on the night of June 20. The fire completely engulfed a four-story building, a 23-story residential building was also damaged.