Russian drones damage Odesa railway station
A massive Russian drone attack damaged the infrastructure of Odesa's railway station. This was reported by Ukrazaliznytsia .
The contact network and rail and sleeper grid were damaged.
Ukrzaliznytsia specialists are already working to eliminate the consequences.
Trains are running on schedule, no injuries reported.
A total of 10 hits were reported in Odesa on the night of June 20. The fire completely engulfed a four-story building, a 23-story residential building was also damaged.
- Odesa and the region regularly suffer from Russian drone attacks. on June 17, the Russian Federation launched "shahids" at Odesa, causing fires and destruction. Dozens of people were injured and two died .