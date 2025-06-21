Russians massively attacked Poltava region: energy facilities are being hit

As a result of the Russian shelling, one person received moderate injuries, the OVA clarified.

Air defense work (Illustrative photo: Telegram channel of Volodymyr Zelensky)

On the night of June 21, the Russians massively attacked the Poltava region with missiles and drones, and there were hits. This was reported by the acting head of the Poltava regional military administration, Volodymyr Kohut.

According to him, most of the weapons were shot down by air defense forces.

But in the Kremenchuk district, direct hits and falling debris were recorded on energy infrastructure facilities and open areas. One person received moderate injuries.

Kohut added that rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack.

At night, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of high-speed targets in Kremenchuk, as well as groups of UAVs in the direction of the city.

On the night of June 15, Russia carried out a massive combined attack on Kremenchuk using missiles and UAVs. Energy and agricultural infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were damaged.

That night, the occupiers launched almost two hundred drones and missiles of various types across Ukraine. Air defense forces neutralized 167 targets.