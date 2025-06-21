Russians massively attacked Poltava region: energy facilities are being hit
On the night of June 21, the Russians massively attacked the Poltava region with missiles and drones, and there were hits. This was reported by the acting head of the Poltava regional military administration, Volodymyr Kohut.

According to him, most of the weapons were shot down by air defense forces.

But in the Kremenchuk district, direct hits and falling debris were recorded on energy infrastructure facilities and open areas. One person received moderate injuries.

Kohut added that rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack.

At night, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of high-speed targets in Kremenchuk, as well as groups of UAVs in the direction of the city.

