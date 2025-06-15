Russia hits Kremenchuk with missiles and UAVs: about 30 explosions

Illustrative photo: Kremenchug Newspaper

On the night of June 15, Russia carried out a massive combined attack on Kremenchuk, Poltava region, using missiles and UAVs. Energy and agricultural infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were damaged. There were no victims or injured. This was reported by the head of the Poltava regional military administration, Volodymyr Kohut.

At 00:11 Kohut wrote that air defense is operating in the region. At this time, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that enemy UAVs were flying towards the Poltava region. At 01:12 it was reported that the drones were over Kremenchuk.

A Focus correspondent who was in Kremenchuk counted 24 explosions.

At 02:10, the Air Force reported that a Russian MiG-31K, which is a carrier of supersonic Kh-47M2 "Dagger" missiles, had taken off. After that, a warning about high-speed targets over Kremenchuk appeared.

At 02:22, the Air Force warned of a ballistics threat, and also warned of a high-speed target in Kremenchuk.

The alarm went off at 02:42.

According to Kohut, most enemy targets were destroyed by air defense forces and equipment.

In the Kremenchuk community, energy and agricultural infrastructure facilities were hit. A private residential building, a car, and a power line were also damaged.

Direct hits and falling debris caused fires that were localized by the State Emergency Service units.

In the Chutivska community, residential buildings and cars were damaged due to falling UAV debris.

There are no victims or injuries.