In Izmail district, Russian "shahids" destroyed warehouses with reeds and equipment – photos

Russia once again attacks civilian infrastructure in Odesa region

Photo: SES

On the night of June 12, Russia attacked Izmail district of Odesa region with kamikaze drones. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper and State Emergency Service .

Despite the active work of air defense forces, which destroyed most of the enemy drones, the attack damaged civilian infrastructure.

Warehouses with reeds and equipment for their processing destroyed.

The fire engulfed the premises and equipment – two combines and a truck were destroyed.

Several apartment buildings were also damaged.

There were no casualties.