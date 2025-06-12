Kharkiv suffered again from Russian kamikaze drones: there were hits in three districts of the city

There are known consequences in Shevchenkivskyi, Slobidskyi and Saltivskyi districts

Photo: National Police

Russia has launched another night attack on Kharkiv with kamikaze drones, with 11 hits recorded. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov .

The attack lasted from 01:37 to 03:08. At least 12 victims were reported, including four children. These are a two-year-old boy and girls aged 12, 16 and 17 .

Residential areas, educational institutions, kindergartens, and infrastructure came under fire. Dozens of cars were damaged, windows in schools and houses were smashed.

Fires broke out on the territories of residential buildings and educational institutions. Debris was recorded falling right next to children's playgrounds.

One of the strikes damaged the elevator shaft of a high-rise building, another destroyed part of a non-residential building and a public transport stop, Terekhov wrote.

Syniehubov clarified that in Shevchenkivskyi district – hit the ground on the territory of the educational institution. As a result of the shelling, grass and garbage caught fire. The glazing of a multi-storey building was damaged.

Another hit to the ground damaged the windows of three apartment buildings.

Also, as a result of the fall of the enemy drone's wreckage, grass was burning.

A shop in Sloboda district of Sloboda caught fire as a result of shelling.

In the Saltivsky district, civilian cars caught fire near a residential high-rise building as a result of a UAV hit. The facade of the high-rise building was also damaged.

A UAV hit the roof of the technical floor of a nine-story building, a fire broke out.

One unexploded UAV found on the roof of a warehouse.