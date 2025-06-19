All mass events have been temporarily banned in the Poltava region – new statement from OVA

The text of the decision is not yet available. A local deputy stated that this is due to the increased threat of Russian strikes

Poltava (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

All mass events have been temporarily banned in the Poltava region, the press service of the regional military administration (OVA) confirmed to LIGA.net.

On June 18, a meeting of the Regional Security and Defense Council was held, at which it was decided to ban all mass events in the Poltava region – the OVA promises to publish the text of the decision later.

It is not yet known on which specific dates and in which districts of the Poltava region this ban will be in effect – this will become known after the publication of the decree, the press service explained.

They also reminded that the ban on mass events has been in effect since 2023, but at the same time there was a list and algorithm for events that can be held.

"The Defense Council's decision cancels even these measures for a certain period of time," the department said.

On the eve of the Poltava City Council deputy from "For the Future" Maksym Malko announced the postponement of his event, scheduled for June 22, to the 28th.

According to him, the Regional Defense Council banned mass events from June 18 to 24 due to the increased likelihood of air strikes on facilities in the city of Poltava and the district.