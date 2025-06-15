Russia plans further attacks on Ukrainian energy sector, Kyiv tells Trump team and IAEA

Zelensky noted that intelligence agencies of partners have information about such plans of Moscow

Photo: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelensky

Moscow is planning further attacks on Ukrainian energy sector – there is a threat to the nuclear generation infrastructure, which Kyiv has informed representatives of the administration of US President Donald Trump and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State held a meeting with the military, the Security Service of Ukraine, and government officials regarding the protection of Ukrainian infrastructure from attacks by the occupiers.

"Despite all of Putin's promises to the United States and others in the world who seek peace, Russia continues to strike at civilian energy facilities in Ukraine. This terror is becoming increasingly vile. There are no signs that anyone in Moscow is preparing to end the war and is considering diplomacy seriously," the president stressed.

According to him, Russia is planning further attacks against Ukraine's energy sector, which "may be less visible to the world now due to the focus on the situation in the Middle East."

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that the intelligence services of its partners have information about such plans by Moscow.

Also, Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko provided the IAEA and US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff with information specifically regarding the Russian threat to the nuclear generation infrastructure in Ukraine, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov informed his American counterpart Pete Hegseth about this.

In addition, the president heard a report on the elimination of the consequences of the Russian strike on the Poltava region, and set tasks for the Ministers of Defense and Energy and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The officials discussed the current development of Russian missiles and drones and, accordingly, identified tasks for the development of Ukraine's air defense.

"There were also reports from the head of the SSU and the chief of the General Staff. The details are not public, but the results of today's discussion should have a tangible impact on the situation," the president concluded.

On the night of June 15, Russia carried out a massive combined attack on Kremenchuk, Poltava region, using missiles and UAVs. Energy and agricultural infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were damaged. There were no casualties or injuries.

In total, Russia attacked Ukraine with 194 airstrikes, including drones of various types, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and aeroballistic missiles. 167 UAVs and missiles were neutralized.