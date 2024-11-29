Three Ukrainian nuclear plants cut output after Russian strikes on energy grid

The head of the IAEA noted that attacks on nuclear power plants put nuclear safety at "great risk"

Rafael Grossi (Photo: x.com/iaeaorg)

Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, and South Ukraine nuclear power plants have reduced electricity production following a morning wave of Russian attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi reported.

The official confirmed that for the second time in under a month, Ukraine’s nuclear plants were forced to lower output as a precaution during Russian strikes. Rivne Nuclear Power Plant disconnected one reactor from the grid, while Khmelnytskyi lost connection with two power transmission lines.

"Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is extremely fragile and vulnerable, putting nuclear safety at great risk. Once again, I call for maximum military restraint in areas with major nuclear energy facilities and other sites on which they depend," Grossi stated.

Damage to energy infrastructure

Ukraine informed the IAEA that Russian strikes targeted electrical substations essential for supplying power to nuclear plants. These substations had previously sustained damage in August and during subsequent strikes.

Grossi noted that IAEA experts inspected seven substations in September and October, finding "significant damage" that weakened the reliability of external power to the nuclear facilities.

Broader context

Earlier on Thursday, Energy Minister German Halushchenko announced emergency power outages across several regions due to the strikes.

Ukraine’s air defenses intercepted 76 missiles and 35 drones, but out of 188 launched targets, many inflicted damage on critical infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that repair crews were working through the evening to restore damaged facilities.