Russia struck Ukraine with 16 Iskanders and 352 drones: air defense neutralized most of the attack vehicles

Attack on Kyiv (Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office)

On the night of June 23, Russia attacked Ukraine with 368 air attack vehicles, including 352 drones and 16 Iskander missiles of various types. Air defenses managed to neutralize 354 of the vehicles, the Air Force reported.

The enemy launched drones from the directions of Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Up to 160 of them were Shahed attack UAVs.

The occupiers also launched 11 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Taganrog and Bryansk regions, and five Iskander-K missiles from the Kursk region.

The main direction of the attack is Kyiv.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, 354 air attack vehicles were neutralized, of which 158 were shot down and 196 were lost in location. Among them, 146 drones were shot down, and 193 were lost in location/suppressed by electronic warfare means. Seven Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and five Iskander-K were also shot down, and three Iskander-M/KN-23 were lost in location.

In Kyiv and the region, direct hits from airstrikes were recorded in six locations, and falling debris was recorded in another 25 locations.