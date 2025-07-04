Russia attacked with 550 drones and missiles. The main target was Kyiv, photo

Nine missiles and 63 drones hit their targets, and debris fell in over 30 locations

Consequences of the attack on Kyiv (Photo: State Emergency Service)

On the night of July 4, the aggressor country attacked Ukraine with 550 air attack assets, 478 of which were neutralized by air defense forces. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack began at 6:00 PM on July 3.

Russia struck with 550 air attack assets:

- 539 strike drones and drone simulators of various types, of which 330 are "Shaheds";

- one X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;

- six Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

- four Iskander-K cruise missiles.

478 enemy air attack assets have been neutralized:

- 268 enemy UAVs were shot down, 208 were locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

- Two Iskander-K cruise missiles were shot down.

Nine missiles and 63 drones hit eight locations, and debris fell in 33 locations.

Kyiv was the main target of the strike. There are consequences in six districts of the city , and at least 23 people were injured. Residential buildings and Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) were affected, and cars caught fire.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, five ambulances that were responding to calls from injured residents were damaged during the attack in the capital. Preliminary reports indicate that there are no injuries among the medical personnel.

Photo: Vitali Klitschko

The strike also hit the Kyiv region, where the consequences were recorded in five districts of the region at 11 locations.

The consequences are also known in Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

According to the head of the Poltava Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, the roof and windows of a residential building were damaged in the Kremenchuk district as a result of the fall of debris from a drone. Two people were injured and hospitalized.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, 14 Russian drones were shot down overnight. As a result of the attack in the Mohylivska community of Dniprovskyi district, a private house and two garages were damaged.

The news is being updated...