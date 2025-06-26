Earlier, Mark Rutte stated that China was supporting the war effort in Ukraine

Guo Jiacun (Photo: Wu Hao/EPA)

China has once again denied reports of supplying weapons to Russia and accused NATO of spreading disinformation. This statement was made by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang, according to Reuters.

He denied that China had supplied weapons to the parties in the war in Ukraine, and also accused "relevant NATO personnel" of slandering China's "normal military buildup."

Gao's comment came in response to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's words about the "massive buildup" of military forces in China and that Beijing is supporting the war effort in Ukraine.