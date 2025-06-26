China's Foreign Ministry denied supplying weapons to Russia and accused NATO of spreading lies
China has once again denied reports of supplying weapons to Russia and accused NATO of spreading disinformation. This statement was made by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang, according to Reuters.
He denied that China had supplied weapons to the parties in the war in Ukraine, and also accused "relevant NATO personnel" of slandering China's "normal military buildup."
Gao's comment came in response to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's words about the "massive buildup" of military forces in China and that Beijing is supporting the war effort in Ukraine.
- On May 25, 2025, Ivashchenko stated that China is supplying machine tools, special chemicals, gunpowder, and components to 20 Russian military factories.
- China rejected the accusations made by the head of the Ukrainian External Intelligence Service.