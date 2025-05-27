China reacts to the statement of the head of the FIS on the supply of goods to Russian military plants

Mao Ning (Photo: Wu Hao/EPA)

China has rejected accusations by the head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko of supplying goods to Russian military plants. Mao Ning, spokeswoman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the statement at a briefing, reports Global Times.

She said that China has never supplied lethal weapons to any party to the conflict and "strictly controls dual-use goods."

"The Ukrainian side is well aware of this. China strongly opposes baseless accusations and political manipulations," the spokesperson emphasized.

Mao added that China's position on the crisis (as Beijing traditionally calls Russia's war against Ukraine) has been consistent and clear. According to her, China has always been actively working to end hostilities, achieve a ceasefire and facilitate peace talks.

On May 25, Ivashchenko said that China supplies machine tools, special chemicals, gunpowder, and components to 20 Russian military plants.