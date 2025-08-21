Zelenskyy explains why China cannot be a security guarantor for Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not see China as a security guarantor for Ukraine. This became known at the meeting of the head of state with journalists on August 20, the correspondent of LIGA.net.

According to him, a country that did not help stop the war and even supported the aggressor cannot assume such obligations.

"First of all, China did not help us stop this war from the very beginning," Zelensky said.

He also added that China has opened the drone market to the occupiers. The President noted that China did nothing when Russia occupied Crimea.

"That is why we do not need guarantors who do not help Ukraine and did not help us when we really needed it after February 24," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy emphasizes that Ukraine needs security guarantees only from those countries that are ready to provide real assistance.

The day before, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia agrees that Ukraine's security guarantees should be provided by the United States, Britain, France and China on an equal basis.

