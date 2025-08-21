Zelenskyy explains why China cannot be a security guarantor for Ukraine

Beijing opened the drone market for the occupiers during the war, the President stated

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not see China as a security guarantor for Ukraine. This became known at the meeting of the head of state with journalists on August 20, the correspondent of LIGA.net.

According to him, a country that did not help stop the war and even supported the aggressor cannot assume such obligations.

"First of all, China did not help us stop this war from the very beginning," Zelensky said.

He also added that China has opened the drone market to the occupiers. The President noted that China did nothing when Russia occupied Crimea.

"That is why we do not need guarantors who do not help Ukraine and did not help us when we really needed it after February 24," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy emphasizes that Ukraine needs security guarantees only from those countries that are ready to provide real assistance.

The day before, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia agrees that Ukraine's security guarantees should be provided by the United States, Britain, France and China on an equal basis.

On August 18, Trump met with Zelenskiy and European leaders at the White House. During the meeting, Trump confirmed that he would discuss with partners the option of security guarantees for Ukraine in the format of NATO's Article Five.

US Secretary of State Rubio said after the talks at the White House, that after the end of the war Ukraine has the right to conclude security agreements not only with the US and European countries.

President after the meeting in the White House said that Ukraine is working with partners on the specific content of security guarantees.