Swedish Prime Minister explains what security guarantees Stockholm can provide to Kyiv

Ulf Kristersson did not give any promises to send ground troops to Ukraine

Ulf Kristersson (Photo: Jonas Roosens/EPA)

Sweden is ready to join in providing security guarantees to Ukraine, but in the form of observation. This was announced by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Sveriges Radio.

Prime Minister says Sweden is ready to contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine after meetings in Washington.

According to him, Sweden is ready to help with airspace surveillance and naval resources. However, he makes no promises to send ground troops to Ukraine.

"I don't think it's about sending a significant number of troops from other countries to Ukraine, but it's about Ukraine being able to be responsible for its own country in a way that Russia doesn't try to repeat this [invasion]," Kristersson said.

On July 17, Starmer said that a "coalition of the willing" is actively preparing to send deterrence forces to Ukraine – plans are almost complete and ready to be implemented after a ceasefire.

On August 19, Trump said, that the US will not send troops to Ukraine, but will help "in the air".

According to Bloomberg, about 10 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine as part of providing security guarantees after the cessation of hostilities.