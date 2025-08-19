Trump said the US would not send troops to Ukraine, but would help "from the air"

The American leader explained what security guarantees from his country could look like

Donald Trump (Photo: Samuel Corum/EPA)

The United States will not send its troops to Ukraine after the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war to deter Russia, but is considering the option of providing air security guarantees. This was... stated / declared / said US President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox News.

The journalist asked the head of the United States whether it was certain that there would be no American troops in Ukraine.

"You have my word, and I'm the President. I'm just trying to stop the killings," Trump replied.

However, he suggested that the US could provide security guarantees "in the air".

"We are ready to help them with various things, especially if we can talk about it in the air, because no one has things like we do," the American leader said.

The US President stated that he had always considered Ukraine a "buffer" between Russia and Europe.

He confirmed that some European countries are ready to send their troops to deter Russian aggression.

"They want to have a presence on the ground," he added.

According to Trump, the military contingent in question belongs to France, Germany, and Great Britain.