Lithuanian MEP on security guarantees for Ukraine: Many questions remain open

Meeting at the White House on August 19 (Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

Petras Auštrevičius, Member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament (Lithuania), believes that the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine still lacks a clear format. He emphasized that critical issues, such as closing the skies and providing air defense systems, remain unresolved. He expressed this opinion in a commentary LIGA.net for the peace talks are being analyzedheld on August 18 in Washington, DC.

"We are still far from a clear understanding of what kind of security guarantees should be provided to Ukraine to ensure its security in the neighborhood with Russia. However, it is a good sign that the issue is being discussed. It takes time to determine who will provide these guarantees, in what format and for how long. Many questions remain open," Mr. Austrevicius said.

According to him, the issues of sending European troops to Ukraine, closing the skies or providing air defense are critical, given the number of civilian casualties from Russian air strikes.

The MEP also emphasized that the atmosphere at the White House meeting was different. According to him, the presence of the European team changed the dynamics of the negotiations.

"The atmosphere has changed, and the substance of the discussion was more serious. This is an important moment because Europe has finally stepped in and made a difference. This needs to be maintained," he said.

Regarding the prospects for an agreement between Ukraine and Russia, he noted that if Russia realizes that the West continues to support Ukraine in a serious way, it may agree to a ceasefire.

"If not, Russia will try to avoid responsibility and continue to play its own game," Austrevicius concluded.