Rutte: 30 countries have been developing security guarantees for Ukraine for several months
Over the past few months, a group of 30 countries, including Japan and Australia, has been working on the concept of security guarantees for Ukraine. About this said nATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in an interview with Fox News.
According to the NATO Secretary General, the initiative is led by the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the President of France Emmanuel Macron.
According to him, the guarantees will come into effect after a long-term ceasefire or a full-fledged peace agreement. US participation will be discussed in the coming days.
Rutte also noted that during the meeting of the US presidents Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and EU leaders in the White House, the deployment of European troops in Ukraine was not agreed upon and the role of the United States in this process was not specified.
- august 18 between Trump, Zelensky and European leaders took place a meeting at the White House.
- During the meeting, Trump confirmed that he would discuss with his partners option of security guarantees for Ukraine in the format of NATO Article 5.
- After talks in the White House, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Ukraine, after the end of the war has the right to enter into security agreements not only with the United States and European countries.
