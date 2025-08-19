Rubio: After the war, Ukraine has the right to conclude security agreements not only with the US and Europe

According to the Secretary of State, there are a number of countries that are ready to step forward and provide Ukraine with security guarantees

Marco Rubio (Photo: EPA)

After the war, Ukraine has the right to conclude security agreements not only with the United States and European countries. About this said secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with Fox News.

Rubio noted that any sovereign country in the world has the right to conclude security agreements with other countries. This applies not only to NATO.

"We have such alliances with South Korea. We have such alliances with Japan. Other countries have such alliances with each other," the US Secretary of State said.

He also noted that "everyone recognizes – including, for the first time, the Russian side under pressure or suggestion of the US President Donald Trump – that Ukraine has the right to conclude security agreements with other countries after the conflict."

According to Rubio, the United States is already working on this with its allies.

"We will work with our European allies and, by the way, with non-European countries to create such a security guarantee. We are working on it right now. We will continue to work on it. And this is something that should be put in place after the peace agreement so that Ukraine can feel secure moving forward. And we are coordinating this now," he said.

Rubio also said that there are a number of countries that are ready to step forward and provide Ukraine with security guarantees. At the same time, he said, Ukrainians consider their own Armed Forces to be the strongest guarantee for the future.

"We no longer give Ukraine weapons. We no longer give Ukraine money. Now we sell them weapons, and European countries pay for them through NATO," he said.

When a journalist said that a minerals agreement could also be a security guarantee, Rubio replied, "That's right."