Starmer: Plans to send peacekeepers to Ukraine are as ready as they can be

According to the British Prime Minister, the "Coalition of the Resolute" is working on plans to send a "deterrent force" to Ukraine

Keir Starmer (Photo: EPA)

the "Coalition of the Resolute" is actively preparing to send deterrence forces to Ukraine – the plans are almost complete and ready to be implemented after the ceasefire is reached. This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said at a press conference with the German Chancellor Friedrich Mertz.

"I am satisfied, as are the other members of the coalition, that these plans are now as ready as they can be before the ceasefire is reached, and that is why we held a meeting of the 'coalition of the resolute' last week to approve these plans. But now these are advanced plans. They are ready to be implemented," Starmer said.

He clarified that it takes time to develop specific military plans, so it was decided to prepare them before the ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

"The most important thing, and often the most difficult thing, is that we have a team structure that allows plans to move very quickly from the planning stage to the implementation stage," the British Prime Minister said.