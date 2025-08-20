Britain is ready to send its troops to protect Ukraine's skies and ports

London will provide soldiers for logistics and training, but will not deploy them near Russia

Anthony Radakin (Photo: Andy Rain/EPA)

London will inform Washington that it is ready to send troops to protect Ukraine's air and sea space, but not to the front line with Russia. This was reported by the newspaper The Guardian with reference to the Chief of the British Defense Staff Anthony Radakin.

On Wednesday, August 20, Radakin will attend a meeting at the Pentagon aimed at finalizing the commitments of 30 different countries to Ukraine's national security. The admiral is expected to confirm that the UK will provide soldiers for logistics and training, but will not deploy them near Russia.

Read also What can be real security guarantees for Ukraine

Earlier, officials had talked about deploying up to 30,000 troops to protect Ukrainian facilities, but this figure was reduced due to resistance from some European countries, the media outlet noted.

Unnamed British official says Wednesday is a really important moment.

"Nothing happens in Washington without a green light from the president, so Donald Trump's support for security guarantees on Monday triggered a lot of activity," the source said.

Another official said Radakin would echo promises made last week by British Defense Secretary John Healey, who said London was ready to deploy troops to Ukraine "to ensure safe skies, safe seas and to strengthen the Ukrainian armed forces".

According to them, the ministers saw it as logistical and training support, not as sending battalions of frontline troops who could eventually be in combat.

On August 19, Trump said that the US will not send troops to Ukraine, but will help "in the air".

According to Bloomberg, about 10 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees after the cessation of hostilities.