Japanese Prime Minister declares readiness to provide Ukraine with security guarantees

Tokyo will weigh what it can and should do, including in terms of laws and capabilities, Shigeru Ishiba said

Shigeru Ishiba (Photo: Franck Robichon/EPA)

Japan is ready to participate in providing security guarantees for Ukraine. This was announced by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, reports the TV channel CNN.

"We will discuss in detail what our country can and should do, including in terms of laws and capabilities, and play an appropriate role," Ishiba told reporters at his office in Tokyo on Tuesday.

However, the prime minister emphasized that Japan "is not in a phase where we can provide detailed information" on the support it can offer Ukraine.

Japan, which is not a NATO member, works closely with the Alliance, and Ishiba's comments show how many Western countries are ready to help defend Ukraine in the event of future Russian aggression after a peace deal is concluded that ends the Russian invasion, journalists said.

CNN reminded that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Monday that 30 countries, including Japan, are working on a framework to strengthen Ukraine's security after a ceasefire or a full peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow.

On the morning of August 19, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is working with partners on the specific content of security guarantees.

The "Coalition of the Willing" at a regular meeting on the same day took further steps to support Ukraine, in particular, agreed to meet with the US military to discuss security guarantees and extend sanctions pressure on Russia.