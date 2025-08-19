Zelenskyy after meetings in the United States: We are working on specific content of security guarantees

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: OP)

Ukraine is working with partners on the specific content of security guarantees. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after meetings in the United States.

The Head of State said that on August 18, he had held important talks in Washington with US President Donald Trump and European leaders.

See also Unforgiving Trump. What Zelenskyy and Europe Achieved in Washington

"A really significant step towards the end of the war and the security of Ukraine and our people. We are already working on the specific content of security guarantees," Zelenskyy said.

On August 19, coordination at the level of leaders will continue, discussions will take place, and appropriate formats are being prepared.

"We will continue to work tomorrow. National security advisors are also in constant contact now. There will be security guarantees," he added.

Zelensky thanked all partners for their determination and support. He emphasized that Ukraine feels this strength.

"And we will do everything to make the path to peace a reality – through partnership, through security guarantees and through the courage of the Ukrainian people," the President summarized.