Zelenskyy after meetings in the United States: We are working on specific content of security guarantees
Ukraine is working with partners on the specific content of security guarantees. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after meetings in the United States.
The Head of State said that on August 18, he had held important talks in Washington with US President Donald Trump and European leaders.
"A really significant step towards the end of the war and the security of Ukraine and our people. We are already working on the specific content of security guarantees," Zelenskyy said.
On August 19, coordination at the level of leaders will continue, discussions will take place, and appropriate formats are being prepared.
"We will continue to work tomorrow. National security advisors are also in constant contact now. There will be security guarantees," he added.
Zelensky thanked all partners for their determination and support. He emphasized that Ukraine feels this strength.
"And we will do everything to make the path to peace a reality – through partnership, through security guarantees and through the courage of the Ukrainian people," the President summarized.
- On August 18, Trump met with Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House. About this and other events, read in LIGA.net's chronicle of the talks.
- After the talks, the US president said that he was preparing a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.
