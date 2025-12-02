CNN: Trump sent an unusual team of negotiators to Russia

Officials say Trump has always relied on personal diplomacy, but consider it dangerous

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner (Photo: EPA/ABIR SULTAN)

President of the United States Donald Trump sent an atypical negotiating team to Moscow – his former business partner Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Unnamed CNN interlocutors noted the American leader prefers "personal diplomacy" to bureaucracy.

None of these negotiators have reportedly been confirmed by lawmakers in the Senate, and Kushner does not even have an official position in the US government. Despite this, they are scheduled to meet with the Russian dictator on December 2 Vladimir Putin.

In general, Trump's recent efforts on the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine seem to emphasize his unconventional, and sometimes controversial, approach to diplomacy, CNN writes.

Despite Witkoff's success in negotiations between Israel and Hamas, his appointment to handle this conflict and the Russian war was surprising both in Washington and abroad. However, a former senior State Department official noted that Trump has always been reluctant to put himself in the hands of the bureaucracy and instead relied on "personal diplomacy."

Trump also calls Wittkoff and Kushner the most effective mediators, allegedly able to "close the deal."

White House officials and people close to Kushner claim that there was no specific moment when the decision was made to involve Trump's son-in-law in the Russia-Ukraine issue. According to them, it was a natural extension of his work, which had been going on even before Trump was elected president.

The American leader currently considers Kushner to be his "closest assistant" in foreign policy matters. According to one of the interlocutors, he has good ideas on how to move the situation forward, as well as a rare quality that not everyone in the highest echelons of the US president's entourage has: his complete trust.

However, a former senior State Department official believes it is wrong and dangerous that Trump is relying on such a narrow circle of people.

"You make mistakes, and you don't have a wide enough circle to challenge thinking, to present opposing points of view. You can drive yourself into a rather narrow rut without understanding what the alternatives could be," he said.

But Trump still believes that the most important thing is that his emissaries are directly connected to him and express his point of view, the unnamed official said.