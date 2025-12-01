Zelenskyy and Europeans talk to Vitkoff before his visit to Putin

After talks on peace plan, heads of Ukraine, France and Britain talk to Trump's special envoy who is to visit Russian dictator

Steve Witkoff (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ/EPA)

Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European partners spoke with the US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov. This was stated by the Head of State reported in their social networks.

"Just now, together with Emmanuel Macron – also Keir Starmer was in touch – we talked to Rustem Umerov and Steve Witkoff following the talks in Florida. This is an important brief. We agreed to discuss more details in person – the teams will agree on schedules for possible further contacts," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, this conversation was reported by the Elysee Palace, the French presidential administration, where the Ukrainian president is on a visit, wrote le Monde newspaper at 16:08 Kyiv time. At the time, Starmer's participation was not reported.

Before that, an informed source told AFP that Witkoff and Umerov had held a new meeting in Florida. This happened the day after the Ukrainian-American talks on the peace plan, which took place in the same place.

"There are still issues" that need to be discussed, the source added.

According to media reports, Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Umerov on December 2 in Ireland, and Witkoff is to arrive in Moscow the same day to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, on the evening of November 30, Zelenskyy noted that he expects to receive a full report from the Ukrainian delegation on the talks in Florida in person.

Already on December 1, before the call with Witkoff and Umerov, Zelenskyy had a several-hour conversation with Macron.

"Most attention is paid to negotiations to end the war, to security guarantees. Peace must become truly reliable. The war must end as soon as possible. Much depends on the activity of each leader now. We will talk to other leaders today as well," said is the head of Ukraine.

UPDATE. Later, Umerov commented on his new phone call with Zelensky: "During two very productive days in the US, we spent many hours in meetings and negotiations. We managed to make significant progress, although some issues require further refinement."