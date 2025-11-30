Negotiations in Miami on peace plan not final – Rubio's statement

Secretary of State says there is still "a lot of work to be done" on the peace plan, but notes progress on the document

Marco Rubio (Photo: MARTIAL TREZZINI/EPA)

Following the Ukraine-U.S. talks in Miami, Florida, secretary of State Marco Rubio said that work on the peace plan will continue. The official said this during a conversation with journalists, the video of which published DRM News resource.

"As I told you this morning, our goal here is to end the war, but it's [something] more than just ending the war. We don't just want to end the war, we also want to help Ukraine be secure forever, so that it never faces another invasion, and, just as importantly, we want it to enter an era of true prosperity. We want the Ukrainian people to emerge from this war not just to rebuild their country, but to rebuild it in a way that is stronger and more prosperous than ever before," Rubio said.

Thus, the peace plan that Ukraine and the United States worked on in Florida is "comprehensive," the secretary of State emphasized.

"I think we started laying the groundwork for this, certainly in Geneva. I think we continued that work in our communications throughout the week. I believe we have made progress on this again today, but there is still a lot of work to be done. It's a delicate, complex issue, there are a lot of variables, and obviously there's another party [Russia] that has to be part of the equation," the official said.

Later, he added that the meeting was "very productive and useful" and that the parties had made "additional progress," but did not provide any other details.

The secretary of State also noted that Washington and Kyiv share a common vision that it is not only about ending the war, but also about securing Ukraine's future.

Regarding Russia, Rubio reminded that the U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Moscow next week, and noted: "We have also been in contact with the Russian side to varying degrees, but we also understand their views quite well."

"Our goal is a prosperous, strong Ukraine. We discussed the future of Ukraine. We discussed all the important issues that matter to Ukraine, to the Ukrainian people, and the United States has been very supportive... So at this point, this meeting was productive and successful. In the later stages, we hope to keep you updated," said the head of the Ukrainian delegation, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

The officials did not provide any other details.