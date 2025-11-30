New meeting between Ukraine and the US on peace plan starts

In talks with the US, Ukraine is working for "real peace and guaranteed security," Umerov says

Photo: Telegram by Rustem Umerov

New talks between representatives of Ukraine and the United States on a peace plan have begun in the United States. About this reported head of the Ukrainian delegation, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

He wrote about the beginning of a meeting with the American side on "steps to achieve a decent peace."

"I am in constant contact with the president of Ukraine [Volodymyr Zelenskyy]. We have clear directives and priorities – protection of Ukrainian interests, substantive dialogue and moving forward on the basis of the developments achieved in Geneva. We are working for real peace for Ukraine and guaranteed security," Umerov said.

He added that the delegation would report to Zelenskyy on the outcome of the meetings on November 30.

REFERENCE. Umerov Umerov led Ukrainian delegation on November 28. On that day resigned its previous leader, the head of the OP Yermak, which happened after the anti-corruption authorities searched. Umerov himself – witness in the Mindich tapes case.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, before the talks began, said that it was important not just to end the war, but to do so in a way that would allow Ukraine to retain its sovereignty and independence and to gain opportunities for long-term development, citation Suspilne.

"It's about ending the war in a way that will create a path forward that will allow Ukraine to be independent and never have a war again," the official said.

The talks take place at the exclusive golf club of the US president's special envoy Steve Witkoff Shell Bay in Miami, Florida, reports Axios media.

According to him, at the talks in Geneva on November 23, Ukraine and the United States reached an agreement in principle on all aspects except for the issues of territory and security guarantees: an unnamed top US official said that the White House wants to resolve differences on this during a new meeting.

"Ukrainians know what we expect from them," the source told Axios.

The media outlet adds that Witkoff and senior adviser and son-in-law of the US president Jared Kushner are expected to present a peace plan to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on December 2.

At the same time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin would see Witkoff on December 4-5.