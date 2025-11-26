"Mindich tapes": Umerov visited NABU, he is a witness in the case

NSDC secretary gives testimony to anti-corruption agency in criminal proceedings on interference in the work of a public official

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard / EPA)

On November 25, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov testified before the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. This information LIGA.net confirmed the official's spokeswoman Diana Davityan.

According to her, Umerov was summoned to the anti-corruption agency as a witness to testify in a criminal case that was opened on interference in the work of a public figure.

The spokeswoman called the conversation "constructive," adding that the NSDC secretary answered all the questions of law enforcement officers within the framework of procedural law.

She did not give any other details.

Earlier, on November 11, Umerov's name was mentioned during one of the court hearings on the anti-corruption operation Midas. The prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office argued that Timur Mindich (one of the suspects in the case and a former business partner and friend of the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy) allegedly had influence on Umerov when he was defense minister.

In response, the NSDC secretary objected to this information.

At the same time, he reported that he was in international business trip. Against the backdrop of the Mindich tapes, rumors arose that Umerov was going to stay abroad. At first, it was denied at the Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC, and on November 20, the official returned to Ukraine.

REFERENCE. In September 2025, the organization Anti-Corruption Action Center claimed that the NSDC secretary's family owns luxury real estate in the United States. At the same time, Umerov's press service denied this information, reported Suspilne.