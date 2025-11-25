Umerov: Ukraine expects Zelenskyy to visit US in November to finalize agreements

Delegations of Ukraine and the United States reached a common understanding of the key terms of the agreement, says NSDC Secretary

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Facebook account of the NSDC Secretary)

Ukraine expects that by the end of November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United States to finalize agreements on the settlement of the war. About reported secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

According to him, Kyiv appreciates the productive and constructive meetings in Geneva between the Ukrainian and American delegations, as well as the continued efforts of the US President Donald Trumpaimed at ending the war.

Umerov noted that the delegations reached a common understanding of the key terms of the agreement discussed in Geneva.

Now Ukraine is counting on the support of its European partners in its next steps.

"We expect to organize a visit of the President of Ukraine to the United States at the earliest possible date in November to complete the final stages and reach an agreement with President Trump," the NSDC Secretary said.