Umerov: Ukraine expects Zelenskyy to visit US in November to finalize agreements
Ukraine expects that by the end of November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United States to finalize agreements on the settlement of the war. About reported secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.
According to him, Kyiv appreciates the productive and constructive meetings in Geneva between the Ukrainian and American delegations, as well as the continued efforts of the US President Donald Trumpaimed at ending the war.
Umerov noted that the delegations reached a common understanding of the key terms of the agreement discussed in Geneva.
Now Ukraine is counting on the support of its European partners in its next steps.
"We expect to organize a visit of the President of Ukraine to the United States at the earliest possible date in November to complete the final stages and reach an agreement with President Trump," the NSDC Secretary said.
- on November 21, Trump stated that Ukraine must agree to with a plan to end the war by November 27.
- CBS News wrote that the United States and Ukraine discuss the possibility of a visit Zelensky to Washington this week.
- According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, especially sensitive issues of the peace plan will be brought to the level of Zelensky and Trump.
Comments (0)