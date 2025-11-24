CBS News: U.S., Ukraine discuss possibility of Zelenskiy visit to Washington this week

Whether the Ukrainian president will travel to the United States depends on the outcome of the talks in Geneva on November 23

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Shawn Thew/EPA)

U.S. and Ukrainian officials discuss the possibility of a presidential visit Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the U.S. this week as part of U.S. President Donald Trump to reach an agreement before Thanksgiving. This was reported by the channel CBS News, citing unnamed Ukrainian and US officials with knowledge of the talks.

Whether Zelenskyy's trip will take place depends on the outcome of the peace talks in Geneva on Sunday, the sources said. There has been no official announcement of the Ukrainian president's visit to the United States.

Trump himself called the timeline for signing the framework agreement flexible and told reporters on Saturday that the plan is "not my final" proposal.

Speaking from Geneva, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted progress in talks with a number of European and Ukrainian officials, but noted that more work needs to be done.

"I think it was a very, very meaningful – I would say probably the best meeting and day of this process since January when we first took office. But there's still some work to be done, and that's what our teams will be doing right now," Rubio added, promising to provide reports after additional meetings.

According to a senior White House official, there are currently no clear plans for Zelenskiy's visit, given the active diplomacy, and no scheduled talks with or in Russia.

Another possible outcome of the Geneva talks is that U.S. Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll may travel to Russia or meet with Russian officials elsewhere, according to another U.S. official. Russian officials told CBS News that nothing has been scheduled so far.