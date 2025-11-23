Zelenskyy on negotiations: Russia's position has begun to come in, including through some subjects from Ukraine

The president said that partners receive intelligence on some Ukrainian citizens who are used to inform Moscow's position in peace talks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: SARAH MEYSSONNIER / EPA)

Amid negotiations on the US peace plan, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that some "actors from Ukraine" have begun to promote the Russian position. This was said by the head of state in his evening address.

"There are directives for the Ukrainian delegation, there is a Ukrainian direction that the delegation is following, and I would really like to see no opposite signals, no non-Ukrainian signals coming from Ukraine. Now I hear that our partners' intelligence agencies are giving them information that the Russian position has begun to be influenced, among other things, by some actors from Ukraine. This definitely does not help. There is our state position, there is Ukrainian dignity, and we need to move in such a way as to strengthen it, not undermine it," the president said.

Zelenskyy hopes that those who are concerned will hear him: "With a Ukrainian passport, you need to feel responsible for Ukraine."

He did not specify who exactly he was talking about.

"It is really noticeable that millions of Ukrainians clearly support the state position, clearly support our independence and Ukrainian sovereignty. People should benefit from all political decisions, and that is why we are working very carefully, very seriously, attentively on every step, on all documents and with all partners," the head of state added.

The president also said that the talks in Switzerland would continue and the teams would work "virtually until nightfall." Zelenskyy expects relevant reports.

"It is important that there is a conversation with American representatives, and there are signals that the president's team Trump hears us," he emphasized.