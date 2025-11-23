Rubio's statement on the outcome of the US-Ukraine talks in Switzerland

"Significant progress" after talks in Geneva, details of the plan not disclosed, no clear deadline, security guarantees for Ukraine – and other details from the secretary of State

Marco Rubio (Photo: MARTIAL TREZZINI/EPA)

Secretary of State and acting national security advisor to the president of the United States Marco Rubio praised the talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Switzerland, but did not provide any details on the agreements as the process is ongoing. Record of his communication with the press was published by a PBS broadcaster.

"We came here today with one goal, namely to take, as you know, 28 or 26 points, depending on which version [of the document] is adopted, because it keeps changing, and try to narrow the range of open issues. And today we have achieved this to a very significant extent," the official said.

Rubio noted that the parties had made "significant progress" and called it "the best day we've had in the 10 months we've been working on these issues."

However, he refused to provide specifics as the negotiations are ongoing. "I just don't want to do anything that could set us back in that regard."

"This is an ongoing process. There is still a lot of work to be done. Therefore, I will not speculate or go into details about the specific points of the latest version of the proposal, because, frankly, they may undergo further evolution and changes by tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. But I can say that I am very optimistic that we will be able to achieve certain results, as we have made significant progress today," the secretary of State explained.

He also commented on the information that the peace plan will include security guarantee for Ukraine from America, similar to NATO's Article 5 on collective security.

"Of course, I think we all understand that in order to finally end this war, Ukraine needs to feel safe and confident that it will never be invaded or attacked again. So this is definitely something that needs to be discussed. I believe we have made significant progress on this and other issues, but I will not go into detail on all of these issues today," the official said.

Regarding the deadline for the adoption of this plan, Rubio said that the United States wants to do so as soon as possible, but did not name a specific date. Earlier, US president Donald Trump said that Ukraine must agree to the plan by next Thursday, November 27.

"Of course, we would like it to happen on Thursday... [Today] we have really moved forward. So I'm very optimistic that we will reach the goal in a very reasonable timeframe, very soon, whether it's Thursday, Friday, Wednesday or Monday of next week. We want it to happen as soon as possible, because... between now and when we solve this problem, more people will die. There will be more destruction. Our goal is to end this war as soon as possible, but we need a little more time", the official added.

Other statements by Rubio:

→ "I can say that the issues that remain open are not insurmountable. We just need more time than we have today. I sincerely believe that we will achieve the goal."

→ the next day the work will continue; this negotiation process has been going on for three weeks and has accelerated in the last four days; experts at the technical level are working all the time;

→ the secretary of State stated that did not see any counterproposals to the American peace plan (Earlier, the text of such a proposal was possible from the United Kingdom, France and Germany, which also participated in the meetings in Geneva, published by Reuters. – Ed.)

The Ukrainian side has not yet issued any statements.