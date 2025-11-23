Peace plan already takes into account most of Ukraine's key priorities, finalization is underway – Umerov

NSDC secretary speaks of constructive interaction with the United States and Washington's "attentive attitude" to Kyiv's comments

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Illustrative photo: AARON SCHWARTZ / EPA)

The US peace plan already includes most of Ukraine's key priorities, the document is at the final stage of approval, said secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, who is a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Switzerland.

"The current version of the document, although at the final stage of approval, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities. We highly appreciate the constructive interaction with the United States and their attentive attitude to our comments, which allows us to move forward in the joint process," the official wrote.

Umerov added that Ukraine expects further progress by November 23.

He did not give any other details. Officially, the points of this peace plan were not published.

Earlier, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the results of the first meetings and conversations in Geneva: "There is now an understanding that the American proposals can take into account several elements that are based on the Ukrainian vision and are critical to Ukraine's national interests."

Meanwhile, the US leader Donald Trump wrote about the alleged ingratitude of the Ukrainian leadership for America's peace efforts and criticized Europe for buying Russian oil.

At the same time, the US president said that America continues to sell NATO "huge amounts of weapons" for transfer to Ukraine (full statement here).