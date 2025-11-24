After the talks in Geneva, Ukraine and the United States issued a joint statement

As a result of the negotiations, the parties agreed on a framework agreement and agreed on further work

Andriy Yermak and Marco Rubio at the talks in Geneva (Photo: Andriy Yermak/ Telegram)

After talks in Geneva, Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an updated framework document for a peace plan, the final decisions on which will be made by the presidents of both countries. This is stated in a joint statement issued by published Office of the President of Ukraine.

on November 23, 2025, representatives of the United States and Ukraine met in Geneva to discuss the American "peaceful plan". The talks were "constructive, focused, and full of mutual respect, which underscored the shared commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace." According to both sides, the consultations were "extremely productive."

"The discussions demonstrated significant progress in harmonizing positions and identifying clear next steps. The parties reaffirmed that any future agreement must fully respect Ukraine's sovereignty and ensure a sustainable and just peace," the statement said.

The two sides agreed to continue working on joint proposals in the coming days and to maintain close contact with European partners during the process.