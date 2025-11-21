Media disclosed all 28 points of Trump's "peace plan" for Ukraine and Russia

The full text of the draft "peace" plan proposed by the United States has been released. It provides for the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Donbas, the reduction of the army, and other concessions

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

the "peace" plan developed by the United States in consulting with the Russiansthe plan provides for a reduction in the number of Ukrainian troops, a complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas, freezing of the front line in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, and Russia's return to the G8. All 28 points were made public by Axios і The Telegraphafter receiving the draft plan.

A senior White House official acknowledged to Axios that the plan is "difficult" for Ukraine, but that the U.S. believes the war must end and that if it does not, Ukraine is likely to lose more territory.

Full plan

1. Ukraine's sovereignty will be reaffirmed.

2. A comprehensive non-aggression agreement will be signed between Russia, Ukraine, and Europe. All the ambiguities of the last 30 years will be considered settled.

3. Russia is not expected to invade neighboring countries, and NATO is not expected to expand further.

4. A dialogue will be held between Russia and NATO, mediated by the United States, to address all security issues and create conditions for de-escalation in order to ensure global security and expand opportunities for cooperation and future economic development.

5. Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees.

6. The number of the Armed Forces will be limited 600,000 people.

7. Ukraine agrees to enshrine in its Constitution that it will not join NATO, and the Alliance agrees to include in its charters a provision that Ukraine will not be admitted in the future.

8. NATO agrees not to deploy troops in Ukraine.

9. European fighter jets will be deployed in Poland.

10. Guarantees from the United States:



→ The United States will receive compensation for its guarantees;

→ if Ukraine invades Russia, it will lose the guarantees;

→ if Russia invades Ukraine, in addition to a decisive coordinated military response, all global sanctions will be reinstated, the recognition of the new territory and all other benefits of this agreement will be canceled;

→ if Ukraine launches a missile at Moscow or St. Petersburg without justification, the security guarantees will be invalidated.

11. Ukraine is eligible for membership in the European Union and will receive short-term preferential access to the European market while this issue is being considered.

12. A powerful global package of measures to rebuild Ukraine:



→ creation of the Development Fund of Ukraine to invest in fast-growing industries (in particular, technology, data centers, and artificial intelligence);

→ The United States will cooperate with Ukraine to jointly rebuild, develop, modernize, and operate Ukraine's gas infrastructure, including pipelines and storage facilities;

→ joint efforts to restore the war-affected areas to rebuild, reconstruct and modernize cities and residential areas (infrastructure development, mining and natural resources, the World Bank will develop a special financing package to accelerate these efforts).

13. Russia will be reintegrated into the global economy:

→ the lifting of sanctions will be discussed and agreed upon in stages and on a case-by-case basis;

→ The United States will enter into a long-term economic cooperation agreement for mutual development in energy, natural resources, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data centers, rare earth metal mining projects in the Arctic, and other mutually beneficial corporate opportunities;

→ Russia will be invited to rejoin the G8.

14. The frozen funds will be used as follows:

→ $100 billion of frozen Russian assets will be invested in US-led efforts to rebuild and invest in Ukraine;

→ The United States will receive 50% of the profit from this;

→ Europe will add $100 billion to increase the amount of investment available for Ukraine's recovery;

→ the funds frozen in Europe will be thawed, and the remaining frozen Russian funds will be invested in a separate US-Russian investment vehicle that will implement joint projects in specific areas;

→ This fund will be aimed at strengthening relations and expanding common interests to create a powerful incentive not to return to conflict.

15. A joint U.S.-Russian security working group will be established to promote and ensure compliance with all provisions of the agreement.

16. Russia will enshrine its non-aggression policy toward Europe and Ukraine in legislation.

17. The United States and Russia agree to extend the nuclear nonproliferation and nuclear arms control treaties, including START I.

18. Ukraine agrees to be a non-nuclear weapon state in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

19. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will be launched under the supervision of the IAEA, and the electricity produced will be divided equally between Russia and Ukraine – 50:50.

20. Both countries commit to implementing educational programs in schools and society aimed at promoting mutual understanding and tolerance of different cultures and eradicating racism and prejudice:

→ Ukraine will implement EU rules on religious tolerance and protection of linguistic minorities;

→ both countries agree to abolish all discriminatory measures and guarantee the rights of Ukrainian and Russian media and education;

→ all Nazi ideology and activities must be rejected and banned.

21. Territories:

→ Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk regions will be recognized as de facto Russian, in particular by the United States;

→ In Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, there will be a freeze along the current line of contact and control over the territories will be determined along the respective line;

→ Russia will give up other agreed territories it controls outside the five regions;

→ Ukrainian troops will withdraw from the part of the Donetsk region they currently control, and this withdrawal zone will be considered a neutral demilitarized buffer zone, internationally recognized as territory belonging to Russia. Russian troops will not enter this demilitarized zone.

22. Once the future territorial arrangements are agreed upon, both Russia and Ukraine undertake not to change these arrangements by force. Any security guarantees will not apply in case of violation of this obligation.

23. Russia will not prevent Ukraine from using the Dnipro River for commercial activities, and agreements will be reached on the free transportation of grain across the Black Sea.

24. A humanitarian committee will be set up to resolve outstanding issues:

→ all prisoners and the remaining bodies will be exchanged on an "all for all" basis;

→ all civilian detainees and hostages, including children, will be returned;

→ a family reunification program will be implemented;

→ measures will be taken to alleviate the suffering of victims of the conflict.

25. In 100 days, Ukraine will hold elections.

26. All parties involved in this conflict will be granted full amnesty for their actions during the war and agree not to make any claims or complaints in the future.

27. This agreement will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored and guaranteed by the Peace Council, chaired by the President of the United States Donald Trump. Sanctions will be imposed for violations.

28. Once all sides agree to this memorandum, the ceasefire will take effect immediately after both sides withdraw to the agreed points to begin implementing the agreement.