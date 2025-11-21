Trump's plan calls for creation of a demilitarized zone and reduction of the Armed Forces to 600,000 – Axios

According to the "peace plan," there should be a demilitarized zone between Ukraine and Russia, and the number of the Armed Forces will be less than the current one

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photo: ERA)

the "Peace Plan" of the US President Donald Trump envisages, in addition to the transfer of Donbas to Russia, the creation of a demilitarized zone between Russia and Ukraine and a reduction in the number of military personnel to 600,000. About this reported Axios with a link to the draft plan.

"In addition to security guarantees, the 28-point plan provides for the creation of a demilitarized zone between the territory of Ukraine and the Russian-controlled territory in the east," the publication says.

According to the draft plan, Russia will take control of the entire Donbas, while the lines of control in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions will remain largely frozen.

The document also provides for the absence of NATO troops on the territory of Ukraine. The plan envisages a strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of 600,000 soldiers. This is less than the current 800,000-850,000, but more than in peacetime, when the army was about 250,000. Earlier, The Economist reported on reducing the Armed Forces by 40% of the current number.