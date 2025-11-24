Particularly sensitive points of the peace plan will be agreed upon personally by Zelensky and Trump – Foreign Ministry

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: Aaron Schwartz/EPA)

Washington hears Kyiv's warnings about a number of points in the peace plan and accepts them, while particularly sensitive issues will be brought to the level of the US president Donald Trump and the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. About this in the commentary Ukrinform said Georgiy Tykhyi, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We need real peace and a guarantee that this aggression will not be repeated even after peace is achieved. What is very important for us? That the American side hears Ukrainian positions and accepts them. We had certain reservations on a number of points. The American side accepts these warnings and hears them," Tychy said.

He refused to specify which points were being discussed. The spokesperson added that the delegations at the talks in Geneva "went through the points point by point."

"There will be further work to be done. An updated framework text already exists, but work will continue on a number of points, and particularly sensitive ones will be brought to the level of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States," Tychy said.

He believes it is "good" that the delegation was able to discuss these concerns directly with US representatives. The Foreign Ministry spokesman called the conversation "constructive and result-oriented."