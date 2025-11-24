Starmer notes progress on peace, but warns that "there is much work to be done"

British Prime Minister says he is ready for "hard work" to achieve the "right" result

Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer noted progress in peace talks, but emphasized that there is still much work to be done. His words are quoted by the channel Sky News.

According to him, the British government and its allies have made "progress" in securing a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine. He warned, however, that everyone must "make every effort" to reach any agreement.

His comments came after talks in Geneva on November 23, which were attended by the British Prime Minister's National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell.

Answering questions from reporters about the negotiations, Starmer said on Monday: "Everyone is absolutely focused on what we need to get out of this, which is a just and lasting peace. Both of those words matter. The peace has to be just, and obviously the issues related to Ukraine have to be resolved by Ukraine, but it also has to be long-lasting and sustainable."

He added that "there is a lot of work to be done." In particular, the British Prime Minister mentioned about what is planned for November 25 a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" to be held online.

Starmer emphasized that this is important for Ukraine, but "it's also important for all of us because the conflict in Ukraine has had a direct impact on the United Kingdom."

The British Prime Minister summarized: "Yes, there is progress, but there is still a lot to be done. But we have all rolled up our sleeves, ready to work hard, I hope, to achieve the right result."