After the Geneva talks, the "coalition of the willing" will meet online

The members of the "coalition of the willing" will discuss the results of the talks between Kyiv and Washington that took place on November 23

Coalition meeting (Illustrative photo: Ludovic Marin/EPA)

On Tuesday, November 25, a "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine will meet in a virtual format. This was reported by a spokeswoman for the European Commission, the agency Reuters.

The leaders of the countries that are part of the "coalition of the willing" and support Ukraine will hold a video conference this Tuesday. The spokeswoman did not specify who exactly will take part in the online meeting.

The participants will discuss the results of the talks between Kyiv and Washington that took place in Geneva on how to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Reuters reminded that the coalition, led by the United Kingdom and France, aims to support Ukraine after a peaceful settlement is reached, in particular by sending peacekeeping troops.

EU countries are also continuing to work on a reparations loan for Ukraine, and this issue has become increasingly urgent, the European Commission added.