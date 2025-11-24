After the Geneva talks, the "coalition of the willing" will meet online
Coalition meeting (Illustrative photo: Ludovic Marin/EPA)

On Tuesday, November 25, a "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine will meet in a virtual format. This was reported by a spokeswoman for the European Commission, the agency Reuters.

The leaders of the countries that are part of the "coalition of the willing" and support Ukraine will hold a video conference this Tuesday. The spokeswoman did not specify who exactly will take part in the online meeting.

Read also
"The situation is not very controlled". Trump gives Zelensky a "peaceful" ultimatum – what's next

The participants will discuss the results of the talks between Kyiv and Washington that took place in Geneva on how to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Reuters reminded that the coalition, led by the United Kingdom and France, aims to support Ukraine after a peaceful settlement is reached, in particular by sending peacekeeping troops.

EU countries are also continuing to work on a reparations loan for Ukraine, and this issue has become increasingly urgent, the European Commission added.

  • November 23 in Geneva a number of meetings were held with the participation of Ukraine, the United States, and Europe to discuss a peace plan.
  • Rubio positively appreciated negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Switzerland, but did not provide any details on the agreements.
  • Ukraine and the United States issued a statement following the negotiations. They agreed to continue working on joint proposals in the coming days and to maintain close contact with the Europeans.
Read also
The Witkoff-Dmitriev plan. What Brussels says about backroom games