After the Geneva talks, the "coalition of the willing" will meet online
On Tuesday, November 25, a "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine will meet in a virtual format. This was reported by a spokeswoman for the European Commission, the agency Reuters.
The leaders of the countries that are part of the "coalition of the willing" and support Ukraine will hold a video conference this Tuesday. The spokeswoman did not specify who exactly will take part in the online meeting.
The participants will discuss the results of the talks between Kyiv and Washington that took place in Geneva on how to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Reuters reminded that the coalition, led by the United Kingdom and France, aims to support Ukraine after a peaceful settlement is reached, in particular by sending peacekeeping troops.
EU countries are also continuing to work on a reparations loan for Ukraine, and this issue has become increasingly urgent, the European Commission added.
- November 23 in Geneva a number of meetings were held with the participation of Ukraine, the United States, and Europe to discuss a peace plan.
- Rubio positively appreciated negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Switzerland, but did not provide any details on the agreements.
- Ukraine and the United States issued a statement following the negotiations. They agreed to continue working on joint proposals in the coming days and to maintain close contact with the Europeans.
