The SAPO reported Mindich's alleged influence on Umerov. The NSDC Secretary responded

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk/LIGA.net)

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov rejected the statement of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office that Timur Mindich, who is considered the head of the criminal organization in the Midas case, allegedly influenced him while heading the Defense Ministry.

According to the SAPO prosecutor at a hearing in the High Anti-Corruption Court on November 11, Mindich allegedly influenced former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and the defense sector, in particular, Umerov.

"Any attempts to link my work at the Defense Ministry to the 'influence' of any individuals are groundless. As minister, I regularly met with manufacturers and suppliers of equipment and weapons, lobbyists, etc.", Umerov said .

However, he noted that he did have a meeting with Mindic, during which the issue of bulletproof vests under the contract was raised. According to the NSDC Secretary, the contract was eventually terminated due to non-compliance with the requirements and no product was delivered.

"I ask you to check any loud statements and am always ready to provide relevant information and explanations to media representatives," Umerov emphasized .