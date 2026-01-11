Slovakia suspends financial and military aid to Ukraine

Bratislava will no longer help Kyiv with weapons and finance

Robert Fico (Photo: EPA / Aleksander Kazakov)

Slovakia has decided to stop military support for Ukraine. This was stated by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister Robert Fico and Parliament Speaker Richard Rushy after a joint meeting at Bratislava Castle, writes Aktuality.

Officials emphasized that the country would not continue to provide military aid to Ukraine, send troops, or participate in loan guarantees from the European Commission.

Pellegrini says Slovakia should have a representative at the talks "coalition of the willing". At the same time, Bratislava will not continue to support Ukraine militarily and will not send troops.

"I would not want Slovakia to run around like a wounded deer in this crisis that the European Union is going through and could be a victim of the significant shifts that could take place in Europe," Fico said.