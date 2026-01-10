UK to allocate about $268 million to train troops for deployment to Ukraine

John Healey in Kyiv (Photo: x.com/JohnHealey_MP)

The United Kingdom will allocate 200 million pounds ($268 million) to prepare troops for deployment to Ukraine after the ceasefire at the front. This was announced by British Defense Secretary John Healy after a one-day visit to Kyiv on January 9, transmits The Independent.

Gili discussed with the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to create a multinational force in Ukraine. According to the head of the British Ministry of Defense, the funds will be used to modernize vehicles and communication systems, drone defense and other necessary equipment.

"Following the Prime Minister's announcement this week, we are dramatically increasing our investment in training to ensure that the British Armed Forces are ready to deploy and lead a multinational force in Ukraine, because a secure Ukraine means a secure UK," the minister said.

The number of Western forces, which will also include soldiers from France, has not yet been announced. According to unconfirmed reports, it could be as many as 15,000 troops, of which the British side will provide half.