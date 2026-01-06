Ukraine, France, and the UK sign a declaration of intent to deploy troops

The military of the three countries worked on the deployment of forces, the number and specific types of weapons, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said

Meeting in Paris (Photo: Yoan Valat/EPA)

On Tuesday, January 6, Ukraine, France, and the United Kingdom signed a declaration of intent on the future deployment of a multinational force. About said is a correspondent for Suspilne.

The document was signed by the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of France Emmanuel Macron and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer.

The signing took place in Paris, where the "coalition of the willing" was meeting for a regular meeting that day. The video of the ceremony was published by Clash Report.

At the time of publication of the news, the text of the declaration was not available on the website of the Presidential Office.

NOW: Zelensky, Macron and Starmer sign declaration of intent on future multinational force deployment in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/E57z2yRp6B - Clash Report (@clashreport) January 6, 2026

Later, at a joint meeting with European leaders briefing Zelenskyy said that the French, British and Ukrainian militaries had worked in detail on the deployment of forces, numbers and specific types of weapons.

"We already have the necessary details. We understand which country is ready for what – of all the countries of the "coalition of the willing". I want to thank every leader, every state that really wants to be part of a peaceful solution," the President added.

On January 3, Zelenskyy said that security guarantees for Ukraine, and the effectiveness of the "coalition of the willing" depends on the readiness of key countries to be militarily present after the ceasefire.

On January 6, Reuters wrote that at a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" discuss the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine.